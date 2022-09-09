Queen Elizabeth II: Crawley MP gives statement on the passing of the Queen
Henry Smith has paid tribute to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II today (September 9).
Henry said: “The passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II brings to an end a glorious reign which was marked by steadfast duty to Commonwealth, faith, and family.
“The words of Her Majesty are appropriate today for how many people are feeling: ‘Grief is the price we pay for love.’
“The Queen visited Crawley on a number of occasions. In 1958, Her Majesty visited Crawley to officially open Gatwick Airport and the Queen’s Square. She helped plant a tree to mark the occasion.
“Almost half a century later, in 2006, I had the honour of meeting the Queen at the opening of the new Thomas Bennett Community College.
“The Queen was not only our monarch and the head of the Commonwealth but a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
“As the Crown passes immediately to King Charles III, my thoughts and prayers are with His Majesty and all of the Royal Family."