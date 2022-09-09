The Queen has visited the borough over the years, including her attendance at the reopening of East Surrey College, Redhill in 2011.

The Mayor Cllr Frank Kelly said: "I and my council colleagues are extremely saddened by the news of Her Majesty The Queen’s sad passing.

“She will be remembered for her tireless service to our nation over her 70 years on the throne. Her Majesty’s service has been both inspirational and exemplary. Her loss will be keenly felt by us all.

Queen Elizabeth II: Mayor of Reigate and Banstead pays tribute to Her Majesty The Queen

“As a mark of respect, the union flag at the town hall in Reigate will be flown at half-mast during the period of national mourning and the council will hold a minute silence at its next meeting.”