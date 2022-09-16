Queen Elizabeth II: Crawley church invites residents to a service of remembrance
A church in Crawley invites residents to a service of remembrance for the late Queen Elizabeth.
St John’s church will be holding the service at 6pm on Sunday, September 18.
The service will also be streamed live to a screen in the churchyard.
After the service, the gathering will join the national moment of reflection at 8pm, a minute’s silence to remember the life of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, to be observed across the UK.
The Mayor of Crawley, Councillor Jilly Hart, will attend the service.