Queen Elizabeth II: Crawley church invites residents to a service of remembrance

St John’s church will be holding the service at 6pm on Sunday, September 18.

The service will also be streamed live to a screen in the churchyard.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After the service, the gathering will join the national moment of reflection at 8pm, a minute’s silence to remember the life of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, to be observed across the UK.

St John's church