Crawley Borough Council tweeted: “Crawley Borough Council and the residents of Crawley join the nation in mourning the death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.

"A book of condolence will be at the Town Hall from tomorrow (Friday, September 9) 10am-4pm and then 9am-4pm during the period of national mourning, excluding weekends.”

They added: “Arrangements for books at other public locations will be announced shortly as well as details of an online version.”

People can also lay flowers at the Bandstand in Memorial Gardens.

The Town Hall’s flag is at half mast.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away in Balmoral in Scotland, it was officially confirmed yesterday at 6.30pm.

The Queen visits Crawley in 2006. Picture by Jon Rigby