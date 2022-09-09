Queen Elizabeth II: Crawley Borough Council announces when you can sign book of condolence
A book of condolence will be at Crawley Town Hall today (Friday, September 9) following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Crawley Borough Council tweeted: “Crawley Borough Council and the residents of Crawley join the nation in mourning the death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.
"A book of condolence will be at the Town Hall from tomorrow (Friday, September 9) 10am-4pm and then 9am-4pm during the period of national mourning, excluding weekends.”
They added: “Arrangements for books at other public locations will be announced shortly as well as details of an online version.”
People can also lay flowers at the Bandstand in Memorial Gardens.
The Town Hall’s flag is at half mast.
Queen Elizabeth II passed away in Balmoral in Scotland, it was officially confirmed yesterday at 6.30pm.
“The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family,” said the monarch’s son, King Charles III.