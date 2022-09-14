Queen Elizabeth II: Here is where in Hastings you can watch Her Majesty's State Funeral

The council has organised an event where people can pay their respects and watch the service on the screen in Alexandra Park.

It will be at the top lawn in the park, with the nearest entrance in Dordrecht Way.

Hastings Borough Council is organising the event, in partnership with Love Hastings, the Business Improvement District for Hastings, which is paying for the screen.

The Queen visited Hastings in June 1997

A council spokesperson said: “The screen will be set up in the park near the bandstand. There will be no seating provided, so anyone wishing to come along and watch the service should be prepared to stand for the duration or bring a chair or rug, or to sit on the ground. Please also dress for the weather as the event will be outdoors and uncovered. Anyone who needs assistance should make themselves known on arrival at the event, there will be support and facilities available.

“Toilet facilities in the park will be open and the [email protected] café which operates from close to the bandstand will be open and serving refreshments. There will be stewards to help on the day, thanks to Hastings Borough Bonfire Society.

“The screen will be turned on at 10am, an hour before the start of the funeral and turned off at the end of the service. The condolence book will also be available if anyone wishes to sign on the day.

“The condolence book will be at the Seafood and Wine Festival on Saturday (September 17) and Sunday (September 18) for attendees to sign. Anyone who wishes to leave a floral tribute is asked to remove the plastic and lay these at the war memorial in Alexandra Park.

“In additional to the funeral screening, at 8pm on Sunday, September 18 there will be a National Minute of Silence for Reflection outside Hastings Town Hall.

“The mayor of Hastings, Cllr James Bacon, and deputy mayor of Hastings, Cllr Margi O’Callaghan, will be attending.