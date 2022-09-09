Queen Elizabeth II: This is how Chichester celebrated the late Queen's Coronation

In the pages of the then-named ‘Chichester and Southdown Observer’ in its June 6 edition, the front page of our newspaper declared the occasion ‘A Coronation Day of Contrasts’ in the headline, describing a ‘joyous carnival’ following a quiet morning.

The coverage of the day included stories of families huddled around radios and televisions in homes, churches and inns. A large number of Chichester residents were to be found in Chichester Cathedral where the Westminster Abbey ceremony was being relayed, ‘an environment suit to the deeply religious nature of the occasion’.

The city was then filled with thousands who took too the streets for the ‘biggest, noisiest, bravest and best’ procession the city had seen for many years, it was reported.

Queen Elizabeth II with Prince Philip on the front page of the Chichester and Southdown Observer

Part of the story read: “All the colour, gaiety and joyousness of the occasion was mirrored by the great carnival procession which swept its half-mile through Chichester’s streets on Tuesday evening.”

Events included a riotous tug-of-war in Tangmere, ‘comic cricket’ in Chilgrove, Maypole dancing in East Dean and numerous street parties throughout the city.

Part of the procession included a display by a local riding academy which featured a scarlet-coated ‘queen’, then seven-year-old Carol Feury who rode side-saddle dressed as a guard’s colonel while surrounded by a troop of girls donning bear skin hats.

Chichester’s first female Mayor, Alice F. Eastland was in attendance for the Queen’s crowning at Westminster Abbey where she had a ‘fine view’ of the processions but sadly could not glimpse the actual crowning itself.

Old-age pensioners of East and West Wittering hold their joint Coronation party in the Church Hall, East Wittering

“But,” she said, “we heard every word — the prayers of the Archbishop, the responses of the Queen and the Oath of Allegiance.

"It was a great honour to be there representing our city.”

In the past 24 hours, tributes have poured in from across Sussex including heartfelt words from the Bishop of Chichester, Sussex Police, and MPs from across the county.

Churches across the Chichester Diocese are open for prayer today and flowers can be left at West Door of Chichester Cathedral for the Queen, who was also head of the Church of England.