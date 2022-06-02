Pulborough’s Irene Holmes, a volunteer and group organiser, Riding for the Disabled in Arundel (RDA), has been nominated for an MBE for her services to people with disabilities in the town.

Irene told the County Times: “I found out back in April when I received the letter from the cabinet. I was sworn to secrecy until the jubilee, but I was bursting to tell people and I'm glad the cat is now finally out of the bag.”

Irene, 67, has been a volunteer with the RDA for nearly 40 years, with 33 of those years at Arundel.

She became group secretary and a trustee at the Arundel group at a time when its future looked uncertain and under her leadership the group has flourished and steadily increased rider and volunteer numbers.

Irene designs and makes props for themed events throughout the year including the Easter, Christmas and Summer Shows, giving hand-made presents to each of the volunteers at Christmas.

Irene said: “I’m a rider myself and when we moved down from Bedfordshire to Sussex in 1988 my two big priorities were to find somewhere to ride myself and to find somewhere to help with riding for the disabled. Which is something I started in Bedfordshire when we lived there. I was able to tick both boxes at the Arundel riding centre.

“I can’t believe I am receiving this honour, I don't feel anything I do is out of the ordinary, but what a huge honour both for me and our group.”

And Elizabeth Townsend is being honoured with a BEM for services to the community of Cranleigh.

As the former Chair of Cranleigh Parish Council and as one of the village's Borough Councillors, Elizabeth, 57, has directed many community based responsibilities and initiatives including climate emergencies, new playground facilities and tree planting as well as chairing task groups to coordinate community support and share resources. During the pandemic she created the Cranleigh Street Champions, which consisted of 159 volunteers who offered their time to support people shielding and self-isolating, or with no family close by.

Sue Marooney from Henfield, who is headteacher at Durrington High School, is to receive an MBE for services to Education.