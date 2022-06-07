Horsham District Council wanted to recognise and reward the exceptional work of local volunteers during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration week which also coincided with Volunteers Week.
The winners in the eight award categories were:
Biggest Heart Award
Jo Petty from Ten Little Toes
Dream Team Award
The Henfield Haven Volunteers
Long Service Award
Mandy Bradley from Horsham and Crawley Samaritans
Outstanding Contribution Award
Richard Harris for his work with Horsham & Shipley Community Project, Covid Vaccination sites, Horsham Tigers Youth Football and Roffey Football Club
Permanent Smile Award
Etta Vallance from Rangers Lodge Wildlife Hospital
Trustee of the Year
Jo Eames, Sue Pannell and Jane Casey from The Horsham Refugee Support Group Trustee Board
Young Volunteer of the Year
Catherine Sleeman from Sussex Green Living
Voluntary Sector Support Special Recognition Award
Denise Campbell from Billingshurst Community Partnership
The awards were presented by the Council’s Chairman Councillor Kate Rowbottom and High Sheriff of West Sussex James Whitmore.
Commenting on the awards and winners, Horsham District Council Cabinet Member for Community Matters Councillor Liz Kitchen said: “I am delighted that we have introduced these awards to give residents the opportunity to nominate people or groups who have really made a difference to communities in our District over the years, and most recently, as we have gone through some of the toughest times we have ever known.
“It is fantastic that their contribution and the amazing work they do is being recognised in this way, during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and Volunteers' Week.
“Their dedication and commitment to their voluntary work does much to transform the quality of many people’s lives locally.”
The Council’s Volunteer Sector Support team is looking for more volunteers. If you think you could be interested please email [email protected] or call 01403 215191, or take a look at the available vacancies by visiting www.horsham.gov.uk/voluntary-sector-support.
READ THIS: Queen's Platinum Jubilee picture special: West Chiltington residents enjoy memorable street party