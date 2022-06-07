Horsham District Council wanted to recognise and reward the exceptional work of local volunteers during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration week which also coincided with Volunteers Week.

The winners in the eight award categories were:

Biggest Heart Award

As part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in Horsham’s Carfax last weekend, winners of the inaugural Horsham District Volunteers Awards were announced at a special presentation ceremony. Picture by Toby Phillips

Jo Petty from Ten Little Toes

Dream Team Award

The Henfield Haven Volunteers

Long Service Award

Mandy Bradley from Horsham and Crawley Samaritans

Outstanding Contribution Award

Richard Harris for his work with Horsham & Shipley Community Project, Covid Vaccination sites, Horsham Tigers Youth Football and Roffey Football Club

Permanent Smile Award

Etta Vallance from Rangers Lodge Wildlife Hospital

Trustee of the Year

Jo Eames, Sue Pannell and Jane Casey from The Horsham Refugee Support Group Trustee Board

Young Volunteer of the Year

Catherine Sleeman from Sussex Green Living

Voluntary Sector Support Special Recognition Award

Denise Campbell from Billingshurst Community Partnership

The awards were presented by the Council’s Chairman Councillor Kate Rowbottom and High Sheriff of West Sussex James Whitmore.

Commenting on the awards and winners, Horsham District Council Cabinet Member for Community Matters Councillor Liz Kitchen said: “I am delighted that we have introduced these awards to give residents the opportunity to nominate people or groups who have really made a difference to communities in our District over the years, and most recently, as we have gone through some of the toughest times we have ever known.

“It is fantastic that their contribution and the amazing work they do is being recognised in this way, during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and Volunteers' Week.

“Their dedication and commitment to their voluntary work does much to transform the quality of many people’s lives locally.”