Organised by resident Sue Lewis and a willing team, a hog roast and jubilee puddings were followed by a toast to the Queen and dancing to local band Moore Than a Feeling.
You can view a selection of Janet Brown’s pictures from the occasion in the gallery below.
More than 150 neighbours, friends and families from 'The Lanes' area of West Chiltington enjoyed a memorable street party in Heather Lane on Saturday, June 4 in celebration of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee
Photo: Janet Brown
Photo: Janet Brown
Photo: Janet Brown
Photo: Janet Brown