Queen's Platinum Jubilee picture special: West Chiltington residents enjoy memorable street party

More than 150 neighbours, friends and families from 'The Lanes' area of West Chiltington enjoyed a memorable street party in Heather Lane on Saturday, June 4.

By Matt Pole
Tuesday, 7th June 2022, 12:09 pm

Organised by resident Sue Lewis and a willing team, a hog roast and jubilee puddings were followed by a toast to the Queen and dancing to local band Moore Than a Feeling.

You can view a selection of Janet Brown’s pictures from the occasion in the gallery below.

1. West Chiltington residents enjoy memorable street party in celebration of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

More than 150 neighbours, friends and families from 'The Lanes' area of West Chiltington enjoyed a memorable street party in Heather Lane on Saturday, June 4 in celebration of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Photo: Janet Brown

2. West Chiltington residents enjoy memorable street party in celebration of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

3. West Chiltington residents enjoy memorable street party in celebration of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

4. West Chiltington residents enjoy memorable street party in celebration of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

