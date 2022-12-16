Rail disruption to continue in Sussex as 48-hour strike begins today

Train passengers in Sussex are to be further disrupted in their travels as railway workers begin another 48-hour strike.

Members of the RMT union will walk out today for the second time this week, having already taken part in a 48-hour strike on Monday (December 12) and Tuesday (December 13).

Workers are calling for better conditions and pay rises to match the pace of inflation, with the cost of living rising at its fastest rate for more than 40 years

Southern Rail has advised passengers on these days to only travel if absolutely necessary and say people should be prepared for no services at all on some routes, as well as no early morning or late night services on other routes.

Rail passengers have been advised to check with their rail operator as the railway workers enter their second day of striking this week.

The first train from Brighton to – London Victoria (7:15am), London Bridge (7:24am), Hove (7:39am)

The last train from London Bridge to Brighton is 5:35pm and from London Victoria to Brighton is 5:50pm.

Southern Rail said industrial action is affecting the whole country, we will be unable to provide alternatives such as taxis, additional replacement buses, and ticket acceptance with other local rail and bus operators on any strike day.

There will also be a late start to services on December 18.

On top of the strikes, Southern Rail say some of the lines between Three Bridges and Haywards Heath are blocked, meaning that fewer trains are able to run through the area today.