Reader's letter: Closure of South Downs car park is an ‘abdication of responsibility’

It appears that the very popular Kithurst Car Park, above Storrington on the South Downs Way, will be closed at the end of the year due to the withdrawal of support from West Sussex County Council.

Given that the council promotes the South Downs as a local amenity and given the need for recreation for health purposes (not least mental health) this decision, if true, is a retrograde step and abdication of responsibility.

The least I and others should expect is a statement from WSCC to clarify this issue and seek public opinion.

People are upset at the proposed closure of the Kithurst Hill car park, Storrington, which many people use to access walking routes across the South Downs (Photo: Steve Robards - SR2211071)

In the meantime I urge readers to lobby the council to retain this facility.

