Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Reader's letter: NHS is a major ‘jewel in the crown’ of UK public service

From: Barrie Blackburn, Bannister Gardens, Storrington

By Letter by a Reader
35 minutes ago

Whilst undertaking major surgery in St Richard’s last week, I read with great interest the articles entitled ‘Access to GPs raised at community meeting’ and ‘You can put questions to the Sussex NHS assembly’ and I warmly welcome these two initiatives – no doubt more issues will be aired in due course!

From a practical viewpoint, I wish to report on matters relating to my surgery and subsequent care.

The Bariatric Team together with the nursing, ancillary and catering staff all provided a first class service of extraordinary skills, efficiency, kindness and compassion.

Most Popular

St Richard's Hospital

Advertisement

Hide Ad

It is invidious to single out individuals (and, indeed, very difficult) but I would like to mention Kristoff (healthcare assistant) who fully exhibited the efficient but compassionate care provided by every member of both teams.

We are already aware of the lengths to which the NHS went during Covid (which still rears its ugly head) but my recent experience demonstrates that the NHS continues, under difficult circumstances, to provide magnificent healthcare for us all.

There is no doubt, that the NHS is a major ‘jewel in the crown’ of UK public service.

• Share your own views – email your letters to [email protected]. Please keep letters to a maximum of 300 words. Letters cannot be published without a name and postal address. Also include a daytime phone number if possible. We reserve the right to edit any letter.

Advertisement

Hide Ad

READ THIS: Angry residents demand action over Horsham level crossing 'causing traffic nightmare'

ALSO IN THE NEWS: Reader's letter: Digital discrimination against people who do not use smartphones

HAVE YOU READ? Arundel and South Downs MP Andrew Griffith asks children to design his official Christmas card

NHSREADER