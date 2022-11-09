Whilst undertaking major surgery in St Richard’s last week, I read with great interest the articles entitled ‘Access to GPs raised at community meeting’ and ‘You can put questions to the Sussex NHS assembly’ and I warmly welcome these two initiatives – no doubt more issues will be aired in due course!

From a practical viewpoint, I wish to report on matters relating to my surgery and subsequent care.

The Bariatric Team together with the nursing, ancillary and catering staff all provided a first class service of extraordinary skills, efficiency, kindness and compassion.

St Richard's Hospital

It is invidious to single out individuals (and, indeed, very difficult) but I would like to mention Kristoff (healthcare assistant) who fully exhibited the efficient but compassionate care provided by every member of both teams.

We are already aware of the lengths to which the NHS went during Covid (which still rears its ugly head) but my recent experience demonstrates that the NHS continues, under difficult circumstances, to provide magnificent healthcare for us all.

There is no doubt, that the NHS is a major ‘jewel in the crown’ of UK public service.

