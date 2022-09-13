Resident writes heartfelt plea to Lewes bus station owners to keep site open

Vic Ient, retired IT and telecoms project manager and now campaign coordinator of the South Downs Network has written to Paul Isaacs, managing director of Generator Real Estate Solutions. He points out that in spite of the refusal by the South Downs National Park Planning authority (SDNPA) to allow the bus station to be demolished and redeveloped, the group still intends to close it on Friday, September 16.

As a result plans have been put in place for temporary bus stops around Lewes town centre. The council says it has been engaging with the Generator Group ‘to identify and assess alternative locations for a bus station’ as part of their application to the SDNPA to develop the current site.

Councillor Claire Dowling, lead member for transport said she was extremely disappointed at the owner's decision to serve the council notice.

For now, temporary bus stops will be located at Friars Walk, School Hill and Eastgate Street with layover facilities at Little East Street.

Vic Ient points out the current station is a safe waiting area where travellers, mums with children, disabled and older people can shelter and is a short-term parking place where buses can exchange drivers or allow them to rest.

He goes on: “If it closes it means greater congestion in Friars Walk, Eastgate and School Hill. With Lewes’ narrow pavements it makes it more difficult for people to queue.”

And he restates his belief sustainable transport should be encouraged, particularly at a time when East Sussex County Council is offering a system of discounted fares across the county. “For those who don’t have access to a car the closure will represent another blow to those with low incomes.”

The SDNPA’s refusal of planning consent means the company cannot go ahead with its development and the bus station cannot be demolished as it is in a conservation area.

The proposal has also met with opposition from Lewes Town Council and the town’s Green Party councillors who travelled to Midhurst to hear the SDNPA’s decision.