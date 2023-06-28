Residents thank Eastbourne cleansing operative following 41 years of service

Residents have taken to social media to thank an Eastbourne cleansing operative who has retired after 41 years in the job.

On June 16 Eastbourne Borough Council said it was bidding farewell and a very happy retirement to John Sinclair from its Environment First team.

A spokesperson from Eastbourne Borough Council said: “John joined the street cleansing crew in April 1982 and has since, at one time or another, swept every street in Eastbourne!

"41 years of dedicated service working in all weathers, from thunderstorms to scorching heat, he could be seen marshalling his street barrow around the streets.

John Sinclair (middle) with Environment First's service manager Walter Ferguson (left) and supervisor Richard Westgate (right). Picture from Eastbourne Borough Council

"We wish John the very best for the future and hope that he enjoys all that this next chapter in his life has to offer!”

Mr Sinclair has become very well-known around Langney and St Anthony’s due to his work in the area.

On the council’s social media post thanking Mr Sinclair Thomas Nevill said: “A true credit to St Antony’s Ward and Eastbourne. See you around John, enjoy your retirement!”

While Brian Baldy commented: “Happy retirement John, I shall miss seeing you in the mornings along Pembury Road or Langney Rise.”

Sean Towey also added: “Dearest John, it was my honour and pleasure to share a cuppa yesterday (Friday) to thank you for your long service to the Borough and wish you the very best in your retirement. ‘Langley Shed’ are very fortunate to have you joining their group and continue your community service.”

Drew Michael said: “Rarely thanked but often appreciated- thank you and have a happy retirement.”