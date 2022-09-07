Power worker Steven Read will cover 980 miles in the Ride Across Britain 2022 as a thank you for his sons' holiday of a lifetime in Florida

Power worker Steven Read will cover 980 miles in the Ride Across Britain 2022 from September 10 to 18 as a thank you for his sons' holiday of a lifetime in Florida and to help give more children a dream holiday.

Sam, 25 and Jack, 15, both live with severe haemophilia A, which prevents their blood from clotting. They were nominated by Great Ormond Street Hospital for a Dreamflight holiday and both enjoyed separate trips to the theme parks of Orlando.

Steven, a member of Angmering Cycling Club, said: “I want to give something back because it was a fantastic opportunity for Sam and Jack and I would like other children to benefit from the same experience.

"All the children on the trip have a serious illness or disability and this gives them something to look forward to and lifelong memories. They wouldn’t normally get the opportunity to do something really special that can make their lives a bit happier and they have a fabulous time.

"The boys appreciate why I’m doing this but they think I’m a bit bonkers sitting on a bike for more than six hours a day for nine days. It is a bit mad but this has been on my bucket list for years, I have always wanted to do this. It’s going to be a fun challenge and I am inspired by athletes with disabilities who overcome their challenges and achieve great results.”

Steven, trainee programmes manager, is being supported by colleagues at UK Power Networks and is well on his way to reaching his £1,000 target.

The firm is also supporting the challenge through its volunteering scheme, which gives staff two paid days to serve the community and gives up to £100 match funding for their fundraising efforts.

Lisa Bishop, fundraising and communications manager, said: “Dreamflight never expects the families who benefit from our trips to fundraise for us but it is very special when they do. We are a very small charity, with just one small office, and need to raise over £1million every year. We are hugely grateful to Steven, to UK Power Networks and to his colleagues for supporting this fabulous challenge.”

Jack was given his Dreamflight experience in 2019, including a welcome party at Heathrow attended by Star Wars and Harry Potter characters and being fast-tracked on to the rides in Orlando. Medical chaperones were on hand throughout the trip.