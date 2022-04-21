The people of Ringmer could be asked to give their views on the future of the village swimming pool - if plans for a consultation are given the go ahead.

East Sussex County Council’s lead member for resources and climate change, Councillor Nick Bennett, will be asked to approve a consultation into Ringmer Swimming Pool which could bring forward ideas and proposals for its future.

Ringmer pool, on the grounds of King’s Academy, is currently managed by Wave Leisure Trust but has been closed since September 2020 due to equipment failure.

Ros Parker, the council’s Chief Operating Officer, says: “Despite extending the Expression of Interest invitation a number of times last year, unfortunately we did not receive a viable proposal for the future management of Ringmer pool.

“As the county council is not a leisure commissioner or provider, we are now proposing to seek the views of local residents and interested parties on a way forward for the property facility.”

Last year, Expressions of Interest (EOI) were invited from operators and companies able to deliver financially viable and sustainable proposals for the future management of the pool.

The report to lead member confirms that the council only received one EOI with the required detailed information.

This proposal indicated that the council would need to commit to substantially increased ongoing financial support, for which there is no budget, as well as undertake significant capital investment in the pool.

If approved, a 12-week consultation will invite ideas and suggestions for the financially sustainable future management of the pool.

It is proposed the consultation will start on Thursday, May 5 via an online survey.

Paper copies of the survey made available at County Hall, Lewes and by post, on request.

The lead member meeting takes place on Thursday, April 28.