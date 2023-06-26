Police are appealing for information after the concerning discovery of a school blazer alongside a river in West Sussex.

Adur and Worthing Police said officers were called to the River Adur near the Ropetackle in Shoreham-by-Sea on Saturday (June 24).

The call came after clothing was found along the river banks, police said.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Based on the sizes of the clothing and one item being a Shoreham Acadamy blazer, they are believed to belong to a teenager.

Police are appealing for information after the concerning discovery of a school blazer alongside the River Adur. Photo: Adur and Worthing Police

"While we have no information to suggest anyone has entered the river, we want to ensure the welfare of whoever owns the clothes.”

If you recognise these items please contact Sussex Police on 101 or online, quoting reference number 0739 24/06/2023.

