Road users in East Sussex advised to allow extra time if using the A27 and A259 this weekend

Road users in East Sussex are being advised to allow extra time if using the A27 and A259.

The National Highways is advising drivers travelling on the A27 and A259 in Sussex this weekend to plan ahead as there will be a slow-moving heavy load on the region’s roads this weekend.

Essential equipment to allow the National Grid to provide energy to homes and businesses will be taken 41 miles from Shoreham Port to the National Grid’s substation near Ninfield.

According to the National Highways, each load weighs over 300 tonnes and is over 70 metres long, and due to the complexity of moving equipment of this size there will be significant disruption to traffic.

The A27 and A259 has been chosen by the Police as the safest route for the convoy to take across the county.

The A27 between the Ashcombe roundabout and the Southerham roundabout will be closed from 6am to 8pm while a temporary bridge is set up so the convoy can cross the River Ouse. A diversion will be in place in both directions via the A270, A259 and A26.