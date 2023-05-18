Roberto De Zerbi has been nominated for the Premier League Manager of the Season award after just eight months in charge of Brighton & Hove Albion.

De Zerbi was appointed as Brighton head coach on September 18, after Graham Potter left the club to take over at Chelsea.

The Italian coach has been nominated alongside Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta and Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola, having led the Seagulls to their highest-ever points tally in the top flight and a potential spot in European football next season.

The 43-year-old has overseen 13 league wins in 28 games to keep Albion in with a chance of qualifying for either the Europa League or Conference League for the first time, whilst also taking the club to their third-ever FA Cup semi-final.

The Brighton boss has been shortlisted against some of the best managers in world football. Guardiola is currently chasing a historic treble with his City team, whilst Arteta has guaranteed Champions League football for the Gunners for the first time in six years.

Eddie Howe (Newcastle), Unai Emery (Aston Villa) and Marco Silva (Fulham) have also been shortlisted for the award.

Eddie Howe is close to obtaining Champions League football for the Magpies, having taken the reigns at St James Park in November 2021 with the club rock-bottom of the league table.

Similarly, Emery has won 14 of his 23 games in charge of Aston Villa, overseeing the Midlands club rise from 16th to 8th, giving them an outside chance of playing Europa Conference football next season.

Having taken Fulham up as champions of the Championship last season, Silva has impressed fans and pundits alike in taking his side to a top-half finish in their first season back in the top flight, when many predicted them to straight back down.