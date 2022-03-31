Helen Hitchcock, owner of Sakala in Steyning, has been appointed the new patron of Safe in Sussex as she has supported the charity for eight years.
As well as being invited to visit Safe in Sussex projects, a patron’s duties include lending credibility and support to the charity, attending events, making public speeches, speaking to local media and hosting events to raise funds and awareness.
Helen has already been a driving force behind numerous events and fundraisers for the charity, including a skydive and a wing-walk.
Helen said: “From day one the organisation felt like a perfect fit to my business, my ethics and lifestyle. Over the years we have done some fun events like fashion shows and tea parties, along with crazy stuff like wing-walking and skydiving. Next year, my passions will collide when I lead several teams of rickshaws on a 1100km rickshaw challenge from Goa to Mumbai – having lots of adventures along the way, I am sure! My next event for this year is ‘Murder most Fowl!’ – a murder mystery dinner evening, with all profits going to our Rickshaw Challenge fundraiser. I am proud to have been asked to take on this role. I am lucky enough never to have experienced domestic abuse, but the problems grow year on year. If I have helped spread the word about the work Safe in Sussex does and to have been a positive role model to others, then that is all I ask.”