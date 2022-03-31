Helen said: “From day one the organisation felt like a perfect fit to my business, my ethics and lifestyle. Over the years we have done some fun events like fashion shows and tea parties, along with crazy stuff like wing-walking and skydiving. Next year, my passions will collide when I lead several teams of rickshaws on a 1100km rickshaw challenge from Goa to Mumbai – having lots of adventures along the way, I am sure! My next event for this year is ‘Murder most Fowl!’ – a murder mystery dinner evening, with all profits going to our Rickshaw Challenge fundraiser. I am proud to have been asked to take on this role. I am lucky enough never to have experienced domestic abuse, but the problems grow year on year. If I have helped spread the word about the work Safe in Sussex does and to have been a positive role model to others, then that is all I ask.”