Georgina Gharsallah was 30 when she went missing, on March 7, 2018. She was living with her mother, Andrea, in Normandy Road, Worthing.

CCTV footage showed her leaving the Clifton Food and Wine shop in Clifton Road, Worthing, at 9.30am. She has not been seen since.

Awareness events were held on Monday, the anniversary of her disappearance, in Clifton Road and Chapel Road, Worthing – the two places where she was last sighted.

Andrea, Georgina's mum, organised two gatherings at Clifton Road and Chapel Road, the places were Georgina was last seen

Andrea said: “The gatherings were to keep Georgina’s story out there in the public eye, to trigger anyone’s memory incase they know anything to come forward, no matter how small the information and to raise the awareness around Georgina’s case.”

Andrea added trying to resume a normal life had been difficult as the search for her daughter goes on. “It’s only perhaps recently that I’ve started to go out again and resume my hobbies because I am quite active and I enjoy running,” she said.

“The first two years that Georgina was missing and then going into lockdown, I stopped everything because I felt guilty, and even Georgina’s sisters say they feel guilty if we get together for a birthday or for Christmas, it’s just a horrible feeling of guilt because Georgina isn’t here.

It has now been four years since Georgina Gharsallah went missing. Pic Steve Robards

“I do try now, I go out for runs and walks because I know that is going to help me mentally.”

Andrea’s friend Rachel Hartigan travelled from Worcestershire to show her support and to help raise awareness for Georgina.

Rachel said: “Anyone that knows Andrea knows how lovely she is. Her whole family are wonderful.

“Her daughter Georgina went missing four years ago, she went to the shop and never came home. Andrea has been battling for the last four years, trying to get as much attention as possible for her disappearance.

“You don’t expect people to just disappear, so there are a lot of things Andrea would like to say to Georgina, she’d love to give her a massive hug and tell her how much she loves her and misses her.

“All we want is to bring Georgina home, we aren’t interested in anything else. If anyone knows anything, please get in touch with Andrea and the police.”

Detective chief inspector from Sussex Police, Andy Wolstenholme said: “I find it incredibly disheartening that there is no one who will have the ingcourage to come forward and tell us the truth, or no one that will provide that missing piece of the puzzle, even anonymously, that will help us get the answers that are so deserved by Georgina’s family.

“It’s not too late to give your information. You can report directly to Sussex Police, or you can report anonymously via Crimestoppers. We review every single contact, and we follow up every viable line of enquiry.”