Service that supports people with their mental health in Eastbourne and Hailsham receives £500 police donation

A service that supports people struggling with their mental health in Hailsham and Eastbourne has received a £500 donation from police.

By Jacob Panons
Published 21st Mar 2023, 09:54 GMT
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 09:55 GMT

Sussex Police officers attended the Southdown Wellbeing Centre in Hailsham to present the cheque – which came from the Police Property Act Fund (PPAF).

A police spokesperson said: “They [Southdown] offer a variety of free different support options to anyone aged 18 and over (some can also be accessed by young people aged 16 and over) and have different groups for different needs and ages.”

The Police Property Act Fund is made up of money received by the police from the sale of found property and from property confiscated by order of court and then sold. The main aim of the fund is to support local projects undertaken by voluntary or charitable organisations that solely benefit the communities of Sussex.

Sussex Police at Southdown Wellbeing Centre in Hailsham
If you would like to find out more or contact the service please visit Southdown’s website.

