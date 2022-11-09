Julie Marks from Hampden Park Tennis Club said: “Last Thursday, November 3, after torrential rain during the day the manhole cover on the public footpath blew off and deposited sewage all over the path and one of Hampden Park Tennis Clubs' tennis courts. This is exactly 11 months since the last time it happened.”

The tennis club member said the group has ‘constantly been onto’ Southern Water regarding the situation and that it took three months last time to get the courts cleaned and back in use.

She added: “We were told that the situation would be investigated and resolved. Each time we have had an appointment it has been postponed. The last appointment to assess and hopefully solve the problem was on October 24. Clearly, nothing was resolved.

The 'sewage' spill on a Hampden Park Tennis Club court

“These sewage spills should not be happening at all. The footpath is the main thoroughfare for park users going to and from Hampden Park village to the tennis courts, skate park, café, and other areas of the park. It is used by people on foot, on skateboards, on cycles, with pushchairs and mobility scooters. Raw sewage is clearly a health hazard and a long-term solution needs to be found soon.”

Leader of Eastbourne Borough Council David Tutt said: “Sadly, there is a pattern of corporate failure at Southern Water and it’s on a constant loop. One discharge of sewage after another followed by hollow promises to put it right.”

A spokesperson from Southern Water added: "We're sorry for the concern caused by this leak at Hampden Park Tennis Club in Eastbourne. This involves a sewage pipe which runs between the tennis courts. We have planned works to establish where exactly the burst is and will ensure that following the repair the site will be fully cleaned.”

The manhole cover where the spill came from, according to Hampden Park Tennis Club

