He may be 74 but you would have never guessed it, with the Shoreham-born pop star bringing a trademark energetic performance to the stage, back where it all began, to celebrate his 50th anniversary in music.

Fans were promised on the theatre website that Leo and his band would ‘bring boundless energy, exuberance and a hit packed show’ – but they already knew that. Leo told SussexWorld's arts and entertainment editor, Phil Hewitt, before the show that ‘the stage is my home’. Well, that was glaringly obvious from his performance.

He made it look all so easy and I, for one, was blown away by the show. The two and a half hours I spent inside the theatre flew by, as the iconic showman performed some of his most beloved songs, including; When I Need You; The Show Must Go On; One Man Band; Moonlighting; Train; Dancing The Night Away; Raining In My Heart; Orchard Road; I Can't Stop Loving You; Thunder in My Heart and More Than I Can Say. He also performed covers of two of the Beatles’ most famous songs – Eleanor Rigby and Across the Universe. He revealed this was a project born from the national lockdown during the Covid pandemic.

Leo Sayer – who was born in Shoreham and went to school and college in Goring and Worthing – told of how his hit song Moonlighting was written whilst at a Mexican restaurant in Montague Street.

I was impressed by how easily Leo could transition between sombre, emotional songs – that brought tears to people’s eyes – to upbeat tracks that got the place rocking. The stand-out moment was when Leo brought dozens of people off their seats and dancing in front of him whilst he performed his hit track, You Make Me Feel Like Dancing.

In true Leo style, the pop star touched the hands of everyone in front of him – and even briefly stole a curly hair wig from an impersonator in fancy dress. I was sitting on the balcony, with a great view and it was spectacular to see Leo basking in the party-like atmosphere.

Leo brought his great sense of humour to the show, too, sharing jokes with the audience and was very interactive. We were also reminded of how he is a man of many talents, playing the harmonica to perfection – with some superb instrumentals with his guitarist alongside him.

On a personal note, I was delighted to share the experience with my mum, Anita, who was superfan of Leo during her childhood.

Last night’s show transported my mum back to 1981 when she saw Leo performing at the Apollo Victoria. As I’m sure was the case for much of the audience, Worthing’s Assembly Hall became something of a time machine as Leo rolled back the years with his timeless brand of music – with Leo’s voice barely changing in 40 years

It was also interesting to hear Leo's anecdotes from his life before travelling the world – ending up in Australia in 2009. The superstar – who was born in Shoreham and went to school and college in Goring and Worthing – told of how his hit song Moonlighting was written whilst at a Mexican restaurant in Montague Street.

He also recalled a memory from his childhood in Upper Shoreham Road – in a house which has since been demolished. He remembered watching a plane departing Shoreham Airport, which provided the inspiration for his debut solo studio album, Silverbird.

“It all started here on the South Coast,” he said.

At one point towards the end of his concert, Leo gave a shout-out to multiple local villages surrounding Worthing.

So, although you can take the man out of Sussex, you most definitely cannot take Sussex out the man.

