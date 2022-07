There are eight caravans parked at Kingston Broadway, according to West Sussex County Council.

A spokesperson added: “All have been served with a notice requiring them to vacate the land.

"Should they fail to do so, court proceedings will commence. We will continue to monitor the site together with Sussex Police.”

The group is understood to be separate from the travellers, who set up camps in Goring and Angmering.

Sussex Police has been approached for comment.

Traveller camps have also been spotted in Chichester and Eastbourne.