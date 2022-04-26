Special Horsham auction set to raise funds for Ukraine

Jewellery business owner Dominic Sakakini has already raised more than £5,000 to help people - and pets - in the devastated country but is determined to do more.

He and his wife Becky are now staging a ‘5 Days In Ukraine’ appeal with a charity auction, meal and live band at the George and Dragon in Horsham on May 26.

“This event will be fun for us - but essential for those in Ukraine,” said Dominic.

Dominic Sakakini has set up a fundraising site to buy food and medical equipment for Ukraine - and is now organising a special auction fundraiser. Pic S Robards SR2204121 SUS-221204-164505001

“You’ll be having a two course meal followed by a fun auction with plenty of fabulous gifts that local business owners have donated.

“There’s a wide variety on offer from beauty treatments and meals out to a week’s stay at a fabulous holiday cottage - and many others in between.”

To book tickets see: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ukraine-charity-auction-with-meal-live-band-tickets-324367591197?fbclid=IwAR1vgZfs7_qxd9NvrqUz1_xTF6dw9mI_VGWxlZgI32Tk2Q2ggFhYfkPSNksOr for more information call Sakakini Jewellers on 01403 250300.