Special Horsham auction set to raise funds for Ukraine

Jewellery business owner Dominic Sakakini has already raised more than £5,000 to help people - and pets - in the devastated country but is determined to do more.
He and his wife Becky are now staging a ‘5 Days In Ukraine’ appeal with a charity auction, meal and live band at the George and Dragon in Horsham on May 26.
“This event will be fun for us - but essential for those in Ukraine,” said Dominic.
“You’ll be having a two course meal followed by a fun auction with plenty of fabulous gifts that local business owners have donated.
“There’s a wide variety on offer from beauty treatments and meals out to a week’s stay at a fabulous holiday cottage - and many others in between.”
To book tickets see: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ukraine-charity-auction-with-meal-live-band-tickets-324367591197?fbclid=IwAR1vgZfs7_qxd9NvrqUz1_xTF6dw9mI_VGWxlZgI32Tk2Q2ggFhYfkPSNksOr for more information call Sakakini Jewellers on 01403 250300.