Adur Green Party said it 'condemns in the strongest possible terms' the invasion of Ukraine and 'deplores this unprovoked aggression against a sovereign nation'.

It has now called for 'immediate and stringent sanctions' on Russia.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Local party spokesperson Julian Shinn said: “This is an unprovoked and unjustified invasion of a European country that will have a devastating impact on the lives of millions of innocent people.

"Our thoughts are with the people of Ukraine, whose lives have been turned upside down by this dreadful act of aggression.

“It is important to recognise that the abhorrent actions taken in Ukraine have been taken by the Putin regime alone, and the Russian people should not be held responsible in any way for what their oppressive and dangerous government have done.

“We call on the UK government to require banks headquartered in the UK to use existing money laundering legislation to track all accounts of Russian citizens with a view to freezing them and in addition to undertake a detailed investigation of beneficial ownership of companies and bank accounts linked to members of the Russian regime with a view to freezing them as well.”

Hundreds of people came out in Shoreham-by-Sea on Saturday morning to show support to those affected by the war in Ukraine. Photo: Jeremy Gardner.

Local Green Councillor Gabe Crisp said the response from the UK Government has, 'so far, been totally inadequate'.

He added: "We urge the government to impose immediately the strongest of sanctions on Russian economic interests. The UK should be prepared to welcome any Ukrainian citizens who wish to seek asylum here.”

Hundreds of people came out in Shoreham-by-Sea on Saturday morning to show support to those affected by the war in Ukraine.

Lee Cowen, Adur district councillor for Mash Barn Ward, said he organised the 'solidarity event' for Saturday morning, at short notice, but around 200 people came along.