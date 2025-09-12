St George's flags have appeared along Hastings seafront.

The England flags are believed to have been put up during Thursday night (September 11) on lampposts from the Old Town to the promenade.

The borough council has asked East Sussex County Council, which is responsible for lampposts, to have the flags removed 'as a matter of urgency'.

A statement from Cllr Glenn Haffenden, leader of Hastings Borough Council on the authority's Facebook page, said: “We are aware that flags have appeared on the seafront this morning. While we support people celebrating their country's heritage in a respectful way that does not cause criminal damage to our town, it is not appropriate for flags to be put on public property.

“The lampposts are the responsibility of East Sussex County Council highways and we have requested that they be removed as a matter of urgency. If flags are on Hastings Borough Council land or property, they will be removed.

“We encourage anyone who wants to display a flag to do so from their own property or in agreed places.”

St George's and Union flags have also appeared elsewhere in Hastings, such as the town centre, in recent weeks.

East Sussex County Council said unauthorised St George’s flags will be removed ‘on a case by case basis’.

St George’s flags have been hung from street lamps and painted on roundabouts in East Sussex amid a trend across the UK.

According to the BBC, groups responsible for putting up the flags say they are ‘motivated by pride and patriotism’. However, some say the posters are provocative, with tensions high across the country amid immigration protests.

Earlier this month an East Sussex County Council spokesperson said: “We know the pride many take in seeing our national flags over East Sussex. They are often flown at council buildings.

“However, unauthorised flags or painting on road surfaces can interfere with people's safety using the roads or other transport and may be removed. We will do this on a case-by-case basis.

“We’d also remind people it can be dangerous to climb ladders by the side of the road, with a risk of falling into traffic, and dangerous to stand in the road to paint on the surface.

“The Government makes clear that flags can only be flown where they have the permission of the site’s owner.”

According to the Government, all flag flying is ‘subject to some standard conditions’.

Full guidance can be found here: www.gov.uk/government/publications/flying-flags-a-plain-english-guide/flying-flags-a-plain-english-guide.