St Leonards burst wastewater main leads to flooded gardens and car park

A car park and a number of gardens were flooded after a wastewater main burst in St Leonards last night (Wednesday, April 6).

By Richard Gladstone
Thursday, 7th April 2022, 12:14 pm

Southern Water said engineers were sent to fix the problem just before 10.30pm.

In several tweets, the company said the incident happened near Bexhill Road in St Leonards.

It said in its tweet last night: “The flooding is mainly contained to wasteland but has flooded part of a residential car park and a small number of gardens.

“We’re liaising with customers who have been affected andwill continue to support them as we work on the repair and full clean-up.

“We’re sorry to those impacted and for any disruption caused as tankers operate in the area. These carry out crucial work so that homes can continue to use bathrooms and kitchens as normal, while also minimising impact to the environment.”

