Steyning 102-year-old says clean living and whisky are the secrets to long life

A wartime telephonist said 'clean living and a whisky now and then' was the secret to long life as she celebrated her 102nd birthday in Steyning.

By Elaine Hammond
Thursday, 7th July 2022, 1:54 pm

Marjorie Rutter was treated to a party with residents and staff at Croft Meadow, with afternoon tea and entertainment from Worthing singer Kim Bonsor.

Carmen Flueras, manager at Shaw Healthcare-operated care home, said: “Marjorie is a shining light in the home. She always puts a smile on the face of our staff. It was a delight to be able to put on this party for her.”

Marjorie was born in Harlesden and trained as a telephonist at GPO Hampstead in 1942. It was through her work during the Second World War, communicating to the War Office, that she met her husband, Harold.

Marjorie Rutter celebrating her 102nd birthday at Croft Meadow in Steyning

The couple set up home in Elstree, where they brought up two children, Linda and Harold.

After retiring at the age of 60, Marjorie moved to Milton Keynes to be near her sister and niece. She then moved to West Sussex in 2003 to be near her daughter.

Marjorie is an avid reader and she loves gardening and singing. She said the key to long life was 'clean living and a whisky now and then'.

