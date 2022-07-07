Steyning 102-year-old says clean living and whisky are the secrets to long life

Marjorie Rutter was treated to a party with residents and staff at Croft Meadow, with afternoon tea and entertainment from Worthing singer Kim Bonsor.

Carmen Flueras, manager at Shaw Healthcare-operated care home, said: “Marjorie is a shining light in the home. She always puts a smile on the face of our staff. It was a delight to be able to put on this party for her.”

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marjorie was born in Harlesden and trained as a telephonist at GPO Hampstead in 1942. It was through her work during the Second World War, communicating to the War Office, that she met her husband, Harold.

Marjorie Rutter celebrating her 102nd birthday at Croft Meadow in Steyning

Also in the news: Guitarist becomes patron of Shoreham National Coastwatch Institution lookout after years of fundraising

The couple set up home in Elstree, where they brought up two children, Linda and Harold.

After retiring at the age of 60, Marjorie moved to Milton Keynes to be near her sister and niece. She then moved to West Sussex in 2003 to be near her daughter.