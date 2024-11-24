A West Sussex village’s winter fair has been cancelled today (Sunday, November 24) due to windy weather brought on by Storm Bert.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event at the South of England Showground in Ardingly was due to run from 9am to 4pm today.

The fair is run by the South of England Agricultural Society.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “Due to the overnight weather conditions and the forecast for this to worsen throughout the day, in the interest of safety, the decision has been taken not to open the Winter Fair today.

Wind

“We understand how disappointing this is, but the safety of everyone on site is our absolute priority. Ticketholders for today will be refunded.”

Storm Bert is expected to bring more windy weather and gusts of up to 65mph today, according to the Met Office.

The windy weather caused a number of incidents across the county yesterday (Saturday, November 23), with scaffolding collapsing in Worthing and Brighton and multiple reports of trees falling on the roads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Met Office issued amber and yellow warnings for rain and wind across the UK ahead of this weekend.

The wind warning is in place in Sussex and Surrey until 9pm today.