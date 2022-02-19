The high winds that swept across the south on Friday left a number of clubs with facilities to repair and having to call matches off. Meanwhile rain has left a number of pitches unfit for play.

Crawley Town, Bognor, Horsham YMCA, Lewes, Storrington and Little Common were among clubs to announce their games were off today.

As we reported in our live updates on Friday the main stand roof was ripped off at Pagham FC, forcing them to call off today's (Saturday) home game against AFC Varndeanians and facing a big clear-up and repair bill.

Meanwhile Horsham FC had their planned visit to Potters Bar Town in the Isthmian axed when a stand behind one goal at the Hertforshire club was blown over.

Today Crawley Town's game at Salford City was called off. The Reds tweeted to say: "This afternoon's game at Salford City has been postponed due to the surface being unplayable. Sorry, Reds."

Bognor's Isthmian premier match at home to Cheshunt is off. The Rocks said: "Due to our visitors @cheshuntfcscore’s travel concerns in aftermath of Storm Eunice, unfortunately today's @IsthmianLeague match has been postponed." The Rocks said it was a mutual decision involving both clubs.

Meanwhile Shoreham FC are the latest to report damage to their facilities, with a tree having fallen on to buildings.

What's left of the main stand at Pagham after the roof was ripped off in Storm Eunice / Picture: Pagham FC

Hailsham Town's visit to Storrington in SCFL division one is off. Hailsham said: "Today's trip to @StorringtonFC is OFF - unsafe conditions due to a tree caught up in power lines. Thanks to Storrington for the early communication."

Sidley's match with Hollington in the Mid Sussex premier was also called off. And Roffey v Mile Oak in SCFL division one went the same way, as did Horsham v Hassocks, Little Common v Saltdean and Polegate v Copthorne Reserves.

The East Preston-Bexhill game in the SCFL premier was a late addition to the postponed list, with heavy rain in the morning putting paid to hopes of play at The Lashmar. Seaford v Billingshurst and Epsom and Ewell v Selsey, both in SCFL division one, went the same way early afternoon. Then Lewes v Margate was scrapped because of worries over high winds.

The call-offs were down to a mixture of waterlogged pitches and damage to facilities.

Meanwhile there was a bit of good news for clubs who have suffered damage. The SCFL said they had contacted the FA today to ask if there was any funding available to clubs to help towards the cost of any repairs. The league said it had already had a holding response from the head of NLS (national league system) saying that he would look into this on Monday.

We will have news of other fixtures called off here through the day but happily, many matches seem able to go ahead.