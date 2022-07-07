Crawley Mosque supports Alzheimer’s community by providing counselling and building awareness of the disease

The presentation will introduce Parveen Khan’s role as a bilingual memory navigator, supporting the South Asian community of Crawley with dementia awareness.
The speakers at the event will include Alzheimer's Society senior involvement officer Tim Wilkins, Dr Humaira Aslam, dementia advisor Priya Bhawaneedin and Mrs Khan.
Mrs Khan said: “Tim Wilkins from Alzheimer’s Society is working with all communities to raise awareness of dementia, discuss symptoms and signs of the condition and encourage visits to a GP if there are symptoms.
“Mr Wilkins will also discuss all the support and information available locally.”
Alzheimer’s Society is a vital source of support and a powerful force for change for everyone affected by dementia. It is here for everyone affected by dementia.