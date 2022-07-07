Crawley mum of twins becomes new consultant at Slimming World and encourages others to take on the challenge

Emma Beagles, 40 from Langley Green, joined her local Slimming World group 12 months ago after giving birth to twins ( Evelyn and Declan) with her husband in 2020 and struggled to lose weight alone. Emma dropped from 20 stone to 12 stone in just under two years.

Now, she has trained as a consultant for Slimming World, the UK’s largest group-based weight-loss organisation, at their national training academy in Derbyshire. Members of the group are getting ready to welcome Emma as their new consultant when she takes over the group on Saturday, July 30.

Emma said: “Obesity is becoming such a huge issue across the UK. When I first joined Slimming World as a member, I never dreamed that I would end up helping other people to lose weight but now I just can’t wait to get started.

Emma Beagles, the new consultant for Northgate

“After losing seven stone and completing my training, it's a privilege for me to be able to pass on the experience, insight, and understanding that helped me. This will enable me to give my members the support they need to get to their target.

“Support is really the most important thing. It all starts with the feeling that you’re not alone. I had managed to lose four stone before joining Slimming World but had reached a plateau. I was hungry all of the time and it wasn’t sustainable.

“I couldn’t have lost the next three stones without the weekly help, encouragement, and understanding of my own consultant and group. As someone who has lost weight myself I know the challenges people can face, which is why, along with the group, I will be there to support every one of my members all the way to their chosen target weight.

“After having the twins my weight was becoming an issue. I was out of breath on small walks, none of my clothes fitted me and I was feeling really down and depressed about how I felt. This really impacted both my mental and physical health.

Before and after weight loss

“I was so nervous and embarrassed about joining but when I came to Slimming World it was different. I never felt like I was on a diet. The eating plan encourages you to eat lots of tasty, filling foods like pasta, rice, potatoes, lean meat, and fish, you are never hungry and no foods are banned so there’s no deprivation. There is no need to cook separately for other family members as the plan is super family-friendly.

“Slimming World isn’t just about changing what you eat. Becoming more active is important too. As a consultant it's my role to create that warm, supportive atmosphere to get people sharing their ideas and experiences to help others - it's going to be great fun!”

Emma’s Slimming World group will be held at The Brook School, Maidenbower, every Saturday at 8:30am and 10am from July 30.