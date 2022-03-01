The sun shining off a mirror may be to blame for a fire which left a thatched house seriously damaged in Horam.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service have been carrying out a fire investigation following the incident on February 2, 2022 at 09:50am.

Crews were called to reports of the roof being on fire at the two storey building on Nettlesworth Lane, Horam.

The Fire and Rescue Service said it used firefighting foam and water but unfortunately the fire had taken hold and the whole building was affected.

Jake Brooks, fire investigator from the Service, said: “Due to the extent of the damage, it is not possible to say with absolute certainty what caused the fire, however a likely cause is sun reflecting off a mirror.

"The sun’s rays can become concentrated by reflective or focusing objects including mirrors, glasses, paperweights or plastic items and other items nearby start to smoulder and sometimes catch fire.

"It is a common problem seen by other Fire and Rescue Services as well as by this Service. These incidents tend to occur in rooms with south facing windows and when the sun is lower so we’re asking everyone to take a look to see whether they could be at risk.”