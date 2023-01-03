Sussex MP criticised for sharing tweet which implies women is being arrested for praying

A Sussex-based Tory minister has stood by her decision to share a video which falsely implies a woman was arrested for praying outside an abortion clinic.

Maria Caulfield, Conservative MP for the Lewes constituency, re-tweeted a video of Isabel Vaughan-Spruce being arrested outside an abortion clinic in Birmingham.

The tweet, posted originally by journalist Mary Margaret Olohan, implies that Isabel was arrested for silently praying, when in fact she was charged with breaching an exclusion zone outside the clinic.

Ms Caulfield wrote on Twitter: “People told me I was exaggerating when I said Christians would be arrested on the streets of England with the buffer zone legislation. A Christian country at Christmas and police arresting some for saying a silent prayer.”

Isabel is the director of the anti-abortion charity UK March for Life and was arrested for breaking a temporary Public Space Protection Order on four separate occasions.

The protection order, also known as buffer zones, is used to ban protests outside of an abortion clinic to avoid women feeling harassed or intimidated when using the facilities.

James MacCleary, Liberal Democrat MP candidate for Lewes constituency, commented: "It is very disappointing to see a government minister criticising the police for enforcing the law of the land.

"Women in this country should be able to feel safe and confident about using abortion clinics without fear of harassment and intimidation. That is the purpose of the exclusion zones that this individual breached. Maria Caulfield should be reinforcing that rather than spreading misleading videos which could undermine safety at abortion clinics.

"I urge her to remove her social media post as it is misleading and has caused distress to many, and instead publicly make clear that she supports the police to enforce the rule of law whether she personally believes in it or not."

Despite facing criticism for sharing the post, the Secretary of State for Mental Health and Women’s Health Strategy told SussexWorld that she stands by her comments.

Ms Caulfield said: “I stand by my comments and have received huge support from people who are frustrated that protesters can disrupt the lives of others going to work, hospitals or important appointments by repeatedly gluing themselves to the roads and get away with it but someone is arrested on the spot for allegedly praying.

"This is nothing to do with my views on abortion. Given religion is a protected characteristic under the Equality Act I really do urge people to watch the video and ask themselves is this the society we want to become.”

Ms Caulfield was appointed Secretary of State for Women by prime minister Rishi Sunak in November 2022.

The appointment angered a number of the Lewes MP’s political opponents, who criticised her earlier decision to vote against buffer zones.

Emily O'Brien, Lewes District councillor and prospective Green Party Parliamentary candidate, said: “I am disappointed to see our local MP has not withdrawn her widely criticised tweet which is (a) untrue and (b) justifying harassment of women.

