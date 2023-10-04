Sussex Rainbows and Brownies learn about nature at Pulborough Brooks
and live on Freeview channel 276
The trip was part of the RSPB’s partnership with Girlguiding London and South East England which saw around 350 girls in Girlguiding getting out in nature across the south east over the weekend.
At the Wildlife Discovery Day at Pulborough Brooks, the girls spent the day as adventurers, exploring the reserve with the help of RSPB staff and their leaders. Activities on offer included pond dipping, using their senses to experience nature, and making wild art.
They became mini scientists discovering Devil’s coach horse beetles, centipedes and millipedes, and larvae of glow worms and stag beetles, and marvelous moths.
After learning about and connecting with nature at Pulborough Brooks, the girls each brought home the Growing Up Wild Insects and Minibeasts Paw Print badge.
Girlguiding London and South East England chief commissioner Amanda Teasel said: “We’re committed to giving our young members exceptional experiences, so we’re delighted to offer these nature discovery adventures in partnership with the RSPB. Such adventures are as important as ever, with Girlguiding's research showing that an overwhelming majority of girls want to spend more time outdoors and in nature.
“By enjoying and discovering green spaces, girls can gain the wellbeing benefits which nature brings, inspiring them to protect and conserve their natural environment.”
RSPB youth partnerships officer Yvonne Hunt said: “It is incredible to see so many young girls exploring and connecting with the natural world through this partnership with Girlguiding London and South East and our biggest event yet.”