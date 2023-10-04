BREAKING
Sussex Rainbows and Brownies learn about nature at Pulborough Brooks

Around 100 Rainbows and Brownies from across West Sussex visited RSPB Pulborough Brooks on Saturday to learn more about nature on their doorstep and how they can protect it.
By Sarah Page
Published 4th Oct 2023, 15:48 BST
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 15:50 BST
The trip was part of the RSPB’s partnership with Girlguiding London and South East England which saw around 350 girls in Girlguiding getting out in nature across the south east over the weekend.

At the Wildlife Discovery Day at Pulborough Brooks, the girls spent the day as adventurers, exploring the reserve with the help of RSPB staff and their leaders. Activities on offer included pond dipping, using their senses to experience nature, and making wild art.

They became mini scientists discovering Devil’s coach horse beetles, centipedes and millipedes, and larvae of glow worms and stag beetles, and marvelous moths.

West Sussex Rainbows and Brownies took part in pond dipping at Pulborough Brooks. Photo contributedWest Sussex Rainbows and Brownies took part in pond dipping at Pulborough Brooks. Photo contributed
West Sussex Rainbows and Brownies took part in pond dipping at Pulborough Brooks. Photo contributed

After learning about and connecting with nature at Pulborough Brooks, the girls each brought home the Growing Up Wild Insects and Minibeasts Paw Print badge.

Girlguiding London and South East England chief commissioner Amanda Teasel said: “We’re committed to giving our young members exceptional experiences, so we’re delighted to offer these nature discovery adventures in partnership with the RSPB. Such adventures are as important as ever, with Girlguiding's research showing that an overwhelming majority of girls want to spend more time outdoors and in nature.

Rainbows and Brownies from across West Sussex enjoyed discovering 'mini beasts' at RSPB Pulborough BrooksRainbows and Brownies from across West Sussex enjoyed discovering 'mini beasts' at RSPB Pulborough Brooks
Rainbows and Brownies from across West Sussex enjoyed discovering 'mini beasts' at RSPB Pulborough Brooks

“By enjoying and discovering green spaces, girls can gain the wellbeing benefits which nature brings, inspiring them to protect and conserve their natural environment.”

RSPB youth partnerships officer Yvonne Hunt said: “It is incredible to see so many young girls exploring and connecting with the natural world through this partnership with Girlguiding London and South East and our biggest event yet.”

