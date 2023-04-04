Residents across Sussex have expressed their anger as Virgin Media’s WIFI service has reportedly crashed this morning.

(Photo by Tolga Akmen / AFP) (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Over 25,000 reports of Virgin Media services being down have been reported to Downdetector, leaving thousands across the UK without internet access.

According to Downdetector, the website showed thousands of people reported outages at around 1am on Tuesday, before a large spike of reports at around 6.30am.

A Virgin Media spokesperson said: “We’re aware of an issue that is affecting broadband services for Virgin Media customers as well as our contact centres. Our teams are currently working to identify and fix the problem as quickly as possible and we apologise to those customers affected.”

Over 70% of the issues reported relate to landline internet while 24% of customers are experiencing a complete outage

The company’s own ‘service status page’, which allows customers to test their WIFI connection, is down – leaving many in the dark about what the issue actually is.

