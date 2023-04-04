Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
16 hours ago Meet the dad who is forced to live on a diet of Easter eggs
1 hour ago Virgin Orbit files for bankruptcy
1 hour ago Virgin Media down for thousands of users across the UK
2 hours ago Woman dies during gastric band op in Turkey
12 hours ago Former Conservative party politician Nigel Lawson dies aged 91
16 hours ago Phillip Schofield’s brother Tim found guilty of sexually abusing boy

Sussex residents furious as Virgin Media WIFI goes down

Residents across Sussex have expressed their anger as Virgin Media’s WIFI service has reportedly crashed this morning.

By Frankie Elliott
Published 4th Apr 2023, 08:08 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 08:43 BST
Residents across Sussex have expressed their anger as Virgin Media’s WIFI service has reportedly crashed this morning.  (Photo by Tolga Akmen / AFP) (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)Residents across Sussex have expressed their anger as Virgin Media’s WIFI service has reportedly crashed this morning.  (Photo by Tolga Akmen / AFP) (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)
Residents across Sussex have expressed their anger as Virgin Media’s WIFI service has reportedly crashed this morning.  (Photo by Tolga Akmen / AFP) (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Over 25,000 reports of Virgin Media services being down have been reported to Downdetector, leaving thousands across the UK without internet access.

According to Downdetector, the website showed thousands of people reported outages at around 1am on Tuesday, before a large spike of reports at around 6.30am.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Virgin Media spokesperson said: “We’re aware of an issue that is affecting broadband services for Virgin Media customers as well as our contact centres. Our teams are currently working to identify and fix the problem as quickly as possible and we apologise to those customers affected.”

Most Popular

Over 70% of the issues reported relate to landline internet while 24% of customers are experiencing a complete outage

The company’s own ‘service status page’, which allows customers to test their WIFI connection, is down – leaving many in the dark about what the issue actually is.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

IN PICTURES: Fire at Eastbourne building site

MasterChef winner Kenny Tutt announces closure of Bayside Social in Worthing

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Three people arrested by Sussex Police as part of national operation into fraud and asset recovery

Virgin Media have been approached for a comment, but have given no update as to when the problem will be fixed.

Virgin MediaResidentsWifiSussexSussex PoliceWorthing