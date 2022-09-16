Animal rescuer and investigator Mike Butcher, from Worthing, spent 48 years with the RSPCA.

In that time, he led hundreds of investigations into animal cruelty, including cases against dog-fighters, puppy farmers, and badger diggers, as well as securing more than 300 convictions against animal abusers. He was also involved in the rescue of thousands of animals.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mike, who was a father and grandfather, sadly died, at the age of 70, on Friday, August 12, having lived with an extremely rare form of cancer for eight years.

Tributes have been paid to a former RSPCA chief inspector Mike Butcher (inset), who dedicated almost half a century to tackling animal cruelty.

‘I am endlessly proud of his bravery’

Mike’s wife, Jenny Eden has paid tribute to an ‘amazing man’, who ‘faced a lot of bad guys’.

Jenny, who is the branch manager for RSPCA Brighton – and met Mike whilst working together – said: “I met him at an RSPCA conference when he was giving a talk on dog fighting.

“He worked for our special operations unit.

Mike was honoured with the RSPCA Superstar of the Year accolade at the Animal Hero Awards for his long service and commitment to tackling animal cruelty.

"He did the really hardcore stuff; the dog fighters, the cock fighters and he was a court expert witness.

"He had death threats from organised animal criminals.

"I am endlessly proud of his bravery. What he did, the things he saw and the people he tackled are beyond most of us to deal with that level of crime and cruelty.”

Have you read?: Queen and Prince Phillip visited Durrington High School on last visit to Worthing

Mike's wife, Jenny, said he will be remembered 'by the whole RSPCA family' for his 'courage, strength and sense of mischief'.

‘He used to say to me had the best job in the world’

Mike worked for Cambridgeshire Police before joining the RSPCA in 1972 – initially as an inspector based in North Yorkshire and Northumberland.

He then joined the RSPCA’s Special Operations Unit (SOU) – a specialist investigations team who look into serious, organised and large-scale animal cruelty.

He took up a permanent inspector role in 1985 before becoming a Chief Inspector in 1990. He worked with the team until 2020, during which time he became ‘one of the UK’s leading experts on animal fighting’.

RSPCA colleagues from across the country turned up to pay their respects at Mike’s funeral. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Mike spent much of his career based at the RSPCA’s headquarters in Southwater and Horsham.

RSPCA colleagues from across the country turned up to pay their respects – and provide a guard of honour – at Mike’s funeral on Wednesday (September 14).

Jenny said: “The RSPCA people that turned out from across the country and across the generations proved how much we was loved and respected in the organisation and how much of a legend he was.

“It was really important for me to have the wider RSPCA family come together to honour him.

"Right up to when he retired, he used to say to me had the best job in the world.

"There's few of us that can say we've done the same job for 48 years and still going to like it.

RSPCA colleagues from across the country turned up to pay their respects at Mike’s funeral. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

"He will be remembered by the whole RSPCA family for his courage, strength and sense of mischief.”

Jenny said there are ‘so many stories’ that ‘go to the heart’ of Mike’s ‘sense of fair play and wanting to defend the weak’.

She added: “He loved life in Worthing. We spent hours and hours on the beach with our [rescue] dog, Stanley.

"I did so much good. He made his mark. He made a difference and that’s why any of us really want in life.

"He saved so many animals from terrible lives and caught so many bad guys.

“He always refused to be defined by the cancer and he was consulting on a case right up until the last few weeks.”

See also: Sussex Cub Scouts compete in 2022 Supreme Box Kart Championships at Goodwood

Mike’s expertise and knowledge ‘will never be replaced’

RSPCA Chief Inspector Ian Briggs, Mike’s colleague of 22 years and acting head of SOU, said Mike ‘devoted his career’ to protecting animals in need and ‘worked tirelessly’ towards apprehending and bringing to justice those who sought to deliberately abuse animals for their own enjoyment or financial gain.

He added: “I and the other members of the Special Operations Unit will always be thankful for the time we had working alongside Mike.

"Seeing first-hand the passion and dedication he brought to work each day was inspirational to us all; his expertise and knowledge within his chosen field will never be replaced.”

During his RSPCA career, Mike received a commendation, certificate of merit and special commendation for his work with SOU.

He also received the 1988 Anderson Plumbe award, COI’s Special Service Medal and, in 2016, was honoured with the RSPCA Superstar of the Year accolade at the Animal Hero Awards for his long service and commitment to tackling animal cruelty.

In 2014, Mike was diagnosed with cancer but continued to work during his treatment until leaving the society in 2020.

RSPCA chief inspectorate officer, Dermot Murphy, said: “Mike dedicated much of his life to the RSPCA and animal welfare. He was instrumental in bringing a number of organised dog fighters to justice.

“Mike was so well known throughout the inspectorate and someone who I have known for many years. We mourn his loss and all our thoughts are with Jenny, his family and friends at this time.”

For the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook.c

RSPCA colleagues from across the country turned up to pay their respects at Mike’s funeral. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

RSPCA colleagues from across the country turned up to pay their respects at Mike’s funeral. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

RSPCA colleagues from across the country turned up to pay their respects at Mike’s funeral. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

RSPCA colleagues from across the country turned up to pay their respects at Mike’s funeral. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

RSPCA colleagues from across the country turned up to pay their respects at Mike’s funeral. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

RSPCA colleagues from across the country turned up to pay their respects at Mike’s funeral. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

RSPCA colleagues from across the country turned up to pay their respects at Mike’s funeral. Photo: Eddie Mitchell RSPCA Chief Inspector Mike Butcher's funeral