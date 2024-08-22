Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Sussex singer-songwriter has won praise from global superstar and fellow musician Taylor Swift.

Maisie Peters, from Steyning, opened for Taylor Swift on Monday – the penultimate night of Taylor’s Eras Tour – at Wembley Stadium. And Taylor later said of Maisie on X: "She is absolutely incredible, crushed it on this stage, love her songwriting so much!"

Maisie, 24, in turn thanked Taylor on X and said she didn't know "how it gets better than this.”

Maisie has also previously supported Ed Sheeran who joined Taylor for her show in London on August 15.

Maisie Peters from Steyning performed the opener for Taylor Swift on her Eras Tour at Wembley - and was later praised for her performance by the global superstar(Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images)

Maisie was a member of the Steyning Ariel Company Theatre before fame beckoned and the company is also delighted at Maisie’s success on Taylor Swift’s tour.

They posted on Facebook: “We couldn’t be prouder of Ariel Alumni Maisie, she’s only gone and opened for THE Taylor Swift on the Eras Tour!”

Maisie began singing at around the age of eight, performing in choirs and wrote her first song at the age of nine. She began writing songs regularly at the age of 12 after borrowing a friend's guitar for a school project.

She attended Steyning Grammar School where she won the 2015 annual talent show with a performance of her own composition ‘Electric.’

She later began busking on the streets of Brighton and uploading original songs to YouTube. She performed her first recorded show at the age of 15 and released her debut single a year later.

Maisie was signed by Atlantic Records but later joined Ed Sheeran's Gingerbread Man Records in 2021. Under this label, she released her debut and successful album You Signed Up for This.