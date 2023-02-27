A scenic town in Sussex has been named the country’s most under-appreciated by The Times.

Eastbourne has been given the label by Lisa Johnson in her article titled ‘The UK’s most under-appreciated town is finally back in the spotlight’ – which was published on Sunday, February 26.

In the article Cuckmere Haven and Birling Gap were praised as Ms Johnson expressed her fondness for the area. The fact that Towner Eastbourne is hosting the upcoming Turner Prize was also highlighted.

The author spoke about how they started their trip to the town with a walk through Little Chelsea where they enjoyed the cafes, charity shops and independent stores.

Seven Sisters cliff

Ms Johnson said her and her daughter visited the The Mad Catter Cat Cafe, All Things Analogue, Camilla's Bookshop and Skylark.

Levels Bottle Shop in Compton Street was also praised as a ‘leading light of the city’s evolving food and wine scene’.

The author stayed at the Port Hotel and also spoke about getting food from Meze.

Eastbourne seafront and pier

