The death of a train driver in Sussex has been described as a ‘wake-up call’ for the industry, with changes proposed to prevent future deaths.

A Southern Rail train driver, named as Michal Olesiak, died at West Worthing Station in West Sussex on the evening of February 1, 2022. He was struck by another train, travelling at 33mph, after he got out of his cab in the dark.

The Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB), which completed a thorough investigation, has now released a report of its findings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Investigators revealed that the victim is likely to have tripped after leaving the cab to urinate or smoke a cigarette, ‘possibly in the belief that it was safe for him to be outside of his train’. The report noted that the drivers of the moving train ‘did not see anyone’ on the track as they approached the middle siding and were ‘unaware that they had struck a person’.

A Southern Rail train driver died at West Worthing Station when he was struck by another train, travelling at 33mph, after he got out of his cab in the dark. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

The report added: “When the stationary train in the middle siding did not leave at its scheduled departure time, the signaller attempted to contact the driver. When the signaller could not get a response, he instructed the next train on an adjacent line to stop alongside the stationary train and to contact the driver. The driver of this third train found the driver who had been struck.”

The branch RAIB has now made three recommendations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The first recommendation, made to Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR), requires that on-train staff have adequate access to toilets across all of their routes,” the report read.

"The second recommendation is made to the Department for Transport (DfT) in conjunction with the Rail Safety and Standards Board (RSSB), and relates to reviewing standards to ensure the mandatory fitment of forward-facing CCTV equipment to new trains.

Investigators revealed that the victim is likely to have tripped after leaving the cab to urinate or smoke a cigarette, ‘possibly in the belief that it was safe for him to be outside of his train’. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

"The third recommendation is made to the Rail Safety and Standards Board, in conjunction with operators of trains, and encourages consideration of fitment of forward-facing CCTV equipment to existing trains.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The RAIB also identified four learning points. The first reminded train crew to arrange ‘appropriate protection’ before leaving their cabs. The second highlighted the importance of wearing ‘suitable personal protective equipment’.

The third learning point prompted infrastructure managers to ‘take timely action’ to remove tripping hazards. The final learning point reminded employers of train drivers to ‘assure themselves that the correct protective equipment is being worn by their staff’.

The DfT confirmed that it will now ‘review the standard for front-facing CCTV’, adding: “Our thoughts go out to those affected by this tragic incident.”

RSSB’s director of system safety and health, Ali Chegini said the board will be working with the industry on RAIB’s recommendations to ‘consider installing’ forward-facing CCTV equipment ‘on all new and operational trains’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “Our thoughts are with the family, friends and colleagues of the train driver tragically killed near West Worthing Station in Sussex."

Meanwhile, Chris Denham, Southern Region senior communications manager at Network Rail, said: “The loss of one of our driver colleagues was a shock to us all and our thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr Olesiak.

“As the report notes, we operate a close call system where anyone can alert others to hazards on the railway, including tripping risks, and we encourage our teams to use this to improve safety on the lineside. We accept the findings of the report and we will be working to implement them.”

ASLEF, the train drivers’ union, said RAIB’s recommendations should be followed. The union said it has ‘for years’ been calling for passengers and staff to have access to toilets ‘on every service and every route’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson added: “For the driver, this was a personal tragedy. For the rail industry, it is a wake-up call.”

Govia Thameslink Railway said drivers have breaks built into their schedules but can also stop their service to use the toilet at a station if ever needed, ‘even if this delays the service’. Unscheduled stops for a toilet break happen daily across the network.

GTR said there are ‘absolutely no repercussions’ for a driver who needs a break as safety and welfare ‘will always come first’.

Angie Doll, Chief Operating Officer for GTR, said: “A year on from such a devastating event at West Worthing, I continue to offer my heartfelt condolences to Michal’s family, friends and colleagues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have worked with both the Rail Accident Investigation Branch and Office for Road and Rail to fully support their investigations into this tragic incident.”

‘As an example of improvements made in response’, GTR has published more detailed information on where toilets are at stations in drivers’ route packs as well as ‘improved station signposting’. This is to help if drivers need to make an unscheduled stop and ‘may not know where the nearest facilities are’.

The train company said toilets are available at almost all stations alongside this particular route, which takes around 30 minutes each way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad