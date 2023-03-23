SussexWorld's campaign to make Sussex the most dog-friendly county: Here are some of the places which already welcome four-legged visitors in Chichester
We’re on a mission to make Sussex the most dog-friendly county in the UK – here are some of the top places in Chichester which already welcome your four-legged friends!
There are many places in Chichester where you can enjoy a wonderful day out with your dog in tow.
From beautiful walks to dog-friendly pubs and restaurants, these are the top-rated places to take your pooch on TripAdvisor.
Unfortunately, as with all places, not every establishment is so welcoming to our four-legged friends. Let us know how Chichester could become even more dog-friendly by emailing: [email protected]
Or get in touch if you’re a dog-friendly business and would like to be featured!
