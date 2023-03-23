We’re on a mission to make Sussex the most dog-friendly county in the UK – here are some of the top places in Chichester which already welcome your four-legged friends!

There are many places in Chichester where you can enjoy a wonderful day out with your dog in tow.

From beautiful walks to dog-friendly pubs and restaurants, these are the top-rated places to take your pooch on TripAdvisor.

Unfortunately, as with all places, not every establishment is so welcoming to our four-legged friends. Let us know how Chichester could become even more dog-friendly by emailing: [email protected]

Or get in touch if you’re a dog-friendly business and would like to be featured!

Goodwoof Chichester is home to Goodwoof, the ultimate day out for dogs and their owners! Here you'll find world-class competitions from top canine athletes; wellness workshops; talks from key behavioural and veterinary experts; free-of-charge activities that you can take part in with your dog; Field & Trail demonstrations plus treats and plenty of play!

Goodwood Estate The Goodwood Estate itself is very dog-friendly! You can enjoy a walk around the grounds and take in the picturesque views, refuel at the dog-friendly restaurant and even stay overnight with your four-legged friend in the hotel.

West Wittering West Wittering was named as one of the UK's safest dog-friendly beaches in 2021.