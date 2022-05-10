Tankers on standby as a ‘precaution’ after St Leonards wastewater pipe burst

It said tankers will be kept at the scene as a precaution until the entire pipeline is relined in the summer,

The company refused to disclose what the cost of this would be.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for Southern Water said: “Following bursts on a main pipe near Bexhill Road in Bulverhythe in April, temporary repairs were carried out. We will reline the entire one point five kilometre section of pipeline in the summer.

Tankers at the pumping station in West St Leonards. SUS-221104-143211001

“As a precaution, ahead of that work, we have tankers based near the pumping station, but they are not currently in use.

“We’re sorry for the disruption the previous incident caused residents and road users and are pleased to be able to undertake works soon. These will help futureproof that sewer.”

Tankers were used during the burst to maintain services by doing the work of the pipeline.

Southern Water said tankers were not involved in the clean-up operation but were used to maintain flow by removing wastewater from the pipeline ahead of the burst, and taking it to the wastewater treatment site.

Tanker arriving at the pumping station in West St Leonards. Photo showing Bexhill Road taken from Cinque Ports Way. SUS-221104-143050001

The company said it wants to minimise impact on the area during the relining work, and will not use tankers to maintain flow as it did in April.

A temporary overland pipeline will be laid, with mobile pumps in place to pump wastewater through it. This will mean the 30 tankers required before will not be needed.