‘The Carpet Gardens have never looked better’: Eastbourne display is praised

Tourists and locals have been praising Eastbourne’s Carpet Gardens saying it has ‘never looked better’.

The Carpet Gardens’ 26,000 plants have been thriving under the spring sun and the display is already drawing crowds, according to Eastbourne Borough Council (EBC).

A spokesperson from the council said the arrangement, designed by an in-house team and planted by horticultural contractor Idverde, has already had people saying the 2022 display could be the ‘finest ever’.

Eastbourne's winter/spring Carpet Gardens 2022. Picture from Eastbourne Borough Council SUS-220329-152200001

Harold Fawthrop from Yorkshire has been visiting Eastbourne since childhood.

He said, “Father and mother swore by Whitby and Bridlington for a day out by the seaside, but they were in no doubt that outside of Yorkshire there was nothing to beat Eastbourne, especially the seafront.

“I visited as a child and I’m now in my eighties and I always look forward to a week here.

“A walk along the promenade is good for the soul and when you reach the Carpet Gardens on a sunny day it lifts my heart.”

The winter/spring bedding on show consists of 10,000 polyanthuses, 6,000 daisies, 2,000 hyacinth bulbs, 7,000 tulips and 1,200 crocuses.

In early June Idverde will be working on the Carpet Gardens again as they replace the current plants with the summer bedding, according to the council.

The council said during the pandemic plants could not be supplied and the beds were left empty, giving the team a chance to replace the soil and remove a persistent weed (oxalis) which has also helped generate the display this year.

Councillor Colin Swanborough, cabinet member for place services, said, “In my view the Carpet Gardens have never looked better.

“You can see from the expressions of people walking along the promenade, they are awestruck by the kaleidoscope of colour and can’t help but stop and comment on what a fantastic job has been done this year.

“Great thanks are owed to the council officers and Idverde for everything they have done.

“I feel very lucky to live in Eastbourne and grateful to have such a fantastic seafront to visit and I’m delighted those millions of annual visitors from across the UK feel the same way.”

Former Eastbourne MP Stephen Lloyd also praised the Carpet Gardens on social media.

He said, “The Carpet Gardens at the mo are looking absolutely stunning.

“Hat tip to EBC’s gardeners. They’ve done a wonderful job.”