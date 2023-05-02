Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Enter Shikari announce huge UK tour - full details
7 minutes ago Marelle Sturrock: Parents 'devastated’ over death of murdered daughter
1 hour ago Tributes paid to teenager who died after entering river
2 hours ago Extra safety checks on 100 fairground and theme park rides across UK
2 hours ago Zoe Ball confirmed as host of new ITV talent show
2 hours ago Wife of Duke with key coronation role dies just days before event

Things to do next weekend in Eastbourne: Families to take part in international cycling movement

Some families in Eastbourne will be taking part in an international movement next weekend to promote cycle-friendly towns while also encouraging child-friendly traffic laws.

Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 2nd May 2023, 10:28 BST
Updated 2nd May 2023, 10:29 BST
Kidical Mass Cologne. Photo from Michel HammerKidical Mass Cologne. Photo from Michel Hammer
Kidical Mass Cologne. Photo from Michel Hammer

On the bank holiday Monday next week (May 8) families in Eastbourne will participate in the Kidical Mass Weekend of Global Action.

A spokesperson from the event said: “This is a worldwide movement where cyclists from 0-99 years take over the streets to reclaim the road space in colourful bicycle demonstrations. Its motto is ‘streets are for everyone’. It campaigns for cycle and child-friendly towns, and demands child-friendly road traffic laws, such as 20s Plenty.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This will be the second Kidical Mass in Eastbourne, according to Bespoke Cycle Safer Cycling Group chair Gem Aellah.

Most Popular

She said: “At our first in October 2022, we were one of 15 towns in the UK that took part in the rides, which saw more than 90,000 children, young people, families and friends participating in 400 mass rides across the world. In Eastbourne we had 60 adults and children take part, and this time we hope for even more."

Those wanting to participate are asked to meet at 1.30pm at Gildredge Park by the dolphin water foundation, although the ride will depart at 2pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson added: “All ages are welcome, although children riding their own bikes do need to be accompanied by an adult on a bike. The ride will take place on the road, so no balance bikes or scooters are allowed. Helmets, high vis, flags and royalty-themed fancy dress is encouraged.”

READ THIS:

Sussex EuroMillions winner who secured £105 million is 'pining' for his old life, according to friends

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Pictures: Teenager arrested and man taken to hospital after being stabbed in Eastbourne town centre

Pictures: Magnificent Motors returns to Eastbourne seafront

Related topics:TeenagerMagnificent Motors