Pictures: Magnificent Motors returns to Eastbourne seafront

Eastbourne residents and visitors were treated to Magnificent Motors over the weekend as the free annual event returned to the seafront.

Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 1st May 2023, 12:42 BST
Updated 1st May 2023, 12:48 BST

The retro motoring show was on the Western Lawns on Saturday and Sunday (April 29-30).

Magnificent Motors in Eastbourne 2023 (Photo by Jon Rigby)

1. Magnificent Motors in Eastbourne 2023 (Photo by Jon Rigby)

Magnificent Motors in Eastbourne 2023 (Photo by Jon Rigby) Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673

Magnificent Motors in Eastbourne 2023 (Photo by Jon Rigby)

2. Magnificent Motors in Eastbourne 2023 (Photo by Jon Rigby)

Magnificent Motors in Eastbourne 2023 (Photo by Jon Rigby) Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673

Magnificent Motors in Eastbourne 2023 (Photo by Jon Rigby)

3. Magnificent Motors in Eastbourne 2023 (Photo by Jon Rigby)

Magnificent Motors in Eastbourne 2023 (Photo by Jon Rigby) Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673

Magnificent Motors in Eastbourne 2023 (Photo by Jon Rigby)

4. Magnificent Motors in Eastbourne 2023 (Photo by Jon Rigby)

Magnificent Motors in Eastbourne 2023 (Photo by Jon Rigby) Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673

