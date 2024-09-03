Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A third Horsham care home run by the same company has been found to have breached regulations.

Westhope Mews in Denne Parade, Horsham, has been criticised and told it must improve following an assessment by the Care Quality Commission. It is the third care home run by Westhope Ltd to come in for criticism from health regulators over the past month.

Last week Westhope Place care home in Queensway, Horsham, was rated ‘inadequate’ after an inspection following the death of a resident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Westhope Mews care home in Denne Parade, Horsham, has been criticised by the Care Quality Commission and told it must improve

And, in an earlier assessment, Westhope Lodge in North Street, Horsham, was rated as ‘Requiring Improvement.’

In its latest assessment of Westhope Mews – which cares for people with learning disabilities, physical disabilities and autism – inspectors said they “found significant shortfalls in the quality of care. Westhope Mews was one of several services registered as Westhope Ltd under the national brand of Accomplish, part of the Keys group.”

At the time of the assessment there were six people living at the home. The inspectors added: “We found three breaches of the legal regulations in relation to safe care and treatment, staffing and governance.

"Risks to people were not adequately identified or managed. Staff did not always support people with medicines safely.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And their report added: “While the people we spoke to expressed that they were generally happy with their staff, they didn’t like living with the other people they shared their home with.

"Our assessment found elements of care did not meet the expected standards. People told us they would like to go out more.”

They said staff did not always support or encourage people to get up or leave their rooms and that staff had not always received effective training to support people’s individual needs.

Westhope has been approached for comment.