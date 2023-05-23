Regulars at an iconic village Sussex pub raised £2,600 for two superb causes at an auction on Friday May 19.

The Sportsman Inn in the village of Amberley in West Sussex was selling everything from bookcases and paintings, to electric shavers, handbags and some wonderful treats.

There were more than 60 lots coming under the auctioneer’s gavel including fine champagne, an outing and lunch for two in a 1930 Alfa Romeo, cream tea for four at Amberley Castle, a unique film screening for 13 at one of the smallest cinemas in the world, and a bottle of 1967 St Emilion.

Villagers were hugely generous and when the gavel came down for the final time more than £2,600 had been spent.

Lee and Sophie Forbes, landlords of The Sportsman Inn, Amberley, with regulars Judy and Roger Agate

The proceeds are being distributed equally between the earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria, and the more recent victims of a devastating cyclone in Malawi – Amberley has a long-time link with the country through its Malawi Schools Project.

The auctioneer was Gary Shipton, Editor In Chief of Sussex World and its host of quality newspapers across the county.