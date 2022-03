It was spotted taking off in Egerton Park after emergency services were called to attend the incident in the town centre.

Police and paramedics also attended.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “At 12.40pm on Tuesday a car and a male pedestrian collided in Sackville Road, Bexhill.

The air ambulance in Egerton Park. Picture by Margaret Garcia SUS-220322-171129001

“The pedestrian was taken by air ambulance to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton, and an update on his condition is awaited.”

